Challenger Center STEAM Team Interns start Summer of service

Officials with the Kentucky River Regional Animal Shelter said they have seen an influx of...
Officials with the Kentucky River Regional Animal Shelter said they have seen an influx of volunteers but that more help is still needed.(Alyssa Williams/WYMT)
By Zak Hawke and Alyssa Williams
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Challenger Center’s STEAM Team internship program gives high school students an opportunity to have a Summer of skills development and community volunteering.

The community service part of the mission kicked off at the Kentucky River Regional Animal Shelter Tuesday, where the interns dropped off dog runs, catio’s, medical and cleaning supplies to the overcrowded facility.

STEAM Team Program Manager Joseph Collins said while volunteering is a huge part of the program, the experiences are rooted in giving young people unique experiences.

”We are learning engineering. We are learning to build things and assemble things,” said Collins. “We are learning financial planning, how to put a program like this together. Some of these opportunities are exactly what you might think, mathematics, science, engineering but we also want to expose them to a career path.”

More information about The Challenger Learning Center of Kentucky and its program is available online.

