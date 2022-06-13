Advertisement

Victim has ‘extreme’ burns after Winchester fire

One person is seriously hurt after a fire in Winchester.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 12:20 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
WINCHESTER, Ky. (WKYT) - One person is seriously hurt after a fire in Winchester.

Fire officials say crews were called to a home on West Hickman Street just before 11 a.m. Monday. They said eight people were living inside the home. One of those eight people was taken to the hospital with “extreme” burns.

One of the people who lived there, James Todd, said he was at work when the fire started but came home as soon as he got the call.

“Something happened, they were sleeping upstairs and it caught fire in their room, and my girlfriend was in the room next door,” Todd said.

He said by the time help came, the second flood was already gutted. Firefighters said Monday’s temperatures were an added challenge.

“Well fires are always difficult to work, but the temperatures, and elements, make it somewhat challenging, but as with anything, firemen overcome,” Winchester Fire Chief Chris Whiteley said.

They were able to contain the fire and get everyone else out safely.

“It was very scary, everyone was very scared,” Todd said.

Firefighters don’t know what caused the fire yet, but they think it started on the home’s second floor.

