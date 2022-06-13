Advertisement

Staying healthy during heat wave expected this week

Good evening everyone! Today the clouds took over and temps stayed in the 80s.
By Julia Sandor
Published: Jun. 12, 2022 at 9:44 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The official start to summer is nearly one week away, but it looks like we will be feeling the summer heat sooner.

Lexington could be reaching 90 degree temperatures this week.

“If you start to get confused, if you start to get nauseated start having even just sometimes cramps. That’s just early things that are happening, so if you pay attention to your body and your surroundings, you’re much better off,” local family physician Dr. Jeff Foxx says.

These symptoms can be a sign of medical issues like dehydration, heat exhaustion, or even heat stroke. There are other factors that make people more at risk to these conditions. Dr. Foxx says “if you have chronic disease, if you’re obese, or if you’re on certain medications” you are at a higher risk for heat illnesses.

Wearing light weight clothing, staying in the shade and staying hydrated are a few ways to prevent these illnesses. It is important to pay careful attention to the signals your body is giving you, so that you can take precautions sooner.

Dr. Foxx mentions to be careful when you’re in your car because they heat up quickly during the summer months. He also wants to remind people to never leave your pet or your child  in the heat, in the car. If it is possible, staying inside and away from the sun is the best option.

