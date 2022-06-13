Advertisement

State agencies working together to help recovering addicts with additional resources

(AP Photo/Patrick Sison)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 9:26 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - A house bill signed into law by Gov. Andy Beshear following last year’s general assembly could help create “Recovery Ready Communities” in an effort to help those battling drug addiction.

House Bill 7 created the Advisory Council for Recovery Ready Communities within the Office of Drug Control Policy (ODCP). The objective of that council, along with their partners from Volunteers of America (VOA), is to launch a program that would allow cities and counties to apply for that would offer transportation, support groups, recovery meetings and employment services at no cost to those looking for treatment for drug or alcohol addiction.

“In 2021, we lost 2,250 Kentuckians to an overdose death, which is devastating and extremely heartbreaking,” Gov. Beshear said in a news release. “I hope all 120 counties in the commonwealth will join my administration in the fight to save lives by pledging to be ‘recovery ready’ and ensuring the necessary support is available to those who are struggling with addiction.”

Through this partnership, VOA will work directly with the counties and cities participating in the program, as well as various public and private organizations across the state.

