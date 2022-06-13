Advertisement

South Laurel’s Jep Irwin steps down as football coach, will become athletic director

Jep Irwin during South Laurel's game at North Laurel on Sept. 23, 2021.
Jep Irwin during South Laurel's game at North Laurel on Sept. 23, 2021.(Camille Gear/WYMT)
By John Lowe
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 1:19 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - A little over two months ahead of kickoff, the South Laurel Cardinals are searching for a new head football coach.

Jep Irwin tells WYMT that he has stepped down as the head football coach of South Laurel to become the school’s athletic director.

Irwin has two coaching stints with the Cardinals, first going 24-20 in four seasons between 2002 and 2005 before returning to the helm in 2021 leading the team to a 1-9 record.

According to Irwin, a new head coach will likely be named within the next week.

