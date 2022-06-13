Several Eastern Kentucky counties back in COVID-19 red zone

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - As of June 10, the COVID-19 Community Levels by County map shows 11 Eastern Kentucky counties in the red zone.

Kentucky River District health leaders said they are seeing four times the number of cases they saw this time last year.

”We’re seeing that the current variant of the virus is very easily transmissible,” said Public Health Director Scott Lockard. “One of the good things about it is it does not seem to be causing as severe a illness.”

Lockard said we are transitioning to the ‘how do we live with COVID’ phase. He said we will see spikes in cases because the virus mutates.

“We’re going to see different strains,” he said. “We’re going to see some strains that are much more easily transmissible, some strains that cause more severe illness.”

He emphasized the importance of getting a COVID-19 vaccine and staying up-to-date on booster shots. He said said a vaccine is the best protection we have and a fourth vaccine is now available for those 50 and older.

”If you have not received your initial vaccinations you can start those at any time,” he added. “So, again, the series Moderna, Pfizer get vaccinated, get boosted.”

But for counties in the red zone, Lockard said we should change our behaviors like wearing masks in public spaces.

”If we’re ill please do not go to any events, do not go to work, do not go to mass gatherings,” he said.

