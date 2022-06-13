Advertisement

Several Eastern Kentucky counties back in COVID-19 red zone

(MGN)
By Dakota Makres
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 2:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - As of June 10, the COVID-19 Community Levels by County map shows 11 Eastern Kentucky counties in the red zone.

Kentucky River District health leaders said they are seeing four times the number of cases they saw this time last year.

”We’re seeing that the current variant of the virus is very easily transmissible,” said Public Health Director Scott Lockard. “One of the good things about it is it does not seem to be causing as severe a illness.”

Lockard said we are transitioning to the ‘how do we live with COVID’ phase. He said we will see spikes in cases because the virus mutates.

“We’re going to see different strains,” he said. “We’re going to see some strains that are much more easily transmissible, some strains that cause more severe illness.”

He emphasized the importance of getting a COVID-19 vaccine and staying up-to-date on booster shots. He said said a vaccine is the best protection we have and a fourth vaccine is now available for those 50 and older.

”If you have not received your initial vaccinations you can start those at any time,” he added. “So, again, the series Moderna, Pfizer get vaccinated, get boosted.”

But for counties in the red zone, Lockard said we should change our behaviors like wearing masks in public spaces.

”If we’re ill please do not go to any events, do not go to work, do not go to mass gatherings,” he said.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Toby Keith performs at Naperville's Ribfest at Knoch Park on Friday, June 30, 2017, in...
‘I need time to breathe’: Country music singer Toby Keith announces cancer diagnosis
Corbin Arrests
Police find ‘large amount of meth’ in Corbin, five people arrested
Owner Richard Burchett says the crazy concoctions are all inspired by taste and his own inner...
Food truck serves ‘weird’ hotdogs throughout EKY
Zookeepers give advice on dealing with snakes this summer
Trailer Theft
Deputies ask for help in finding a stolen trailer

Latest News

Watching Your Wallet: Pre-approval saves money at the dealership
Watching Your Wallet: Pre-approval could save you money at the dealership
Golden Alert issued for man with history of Dementia
Golden Alert issued for man with history of Dementia
Ky. summer camps making adjustments due to heat wave
Ky. summer camps making adjustments due to heat wave
Mitch McConnell, Hal Rogers announce more than $770,000 for water improvements in Wheelwright