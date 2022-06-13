Record breaking heat possible this week, take all precautions

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Summer is back and it’s coming in full force this week. Be ready.

Today and Tonight

While we will start our Monday with scattered showers and storms, the big story today and for much of this week will be the heat.

Let’s start with the storms. Some of those could pack a bit of a bunch off and on throughout the day. The majority of the region is under a low-end threat of severe weather, especially early. Have a way to get those alerts handy at all times.

The Storm Prediction Center has most of our region under a level 1 out of 5 risk for Monday, June 13th, 2022. The I-64 corridor is under a level 2 out of 5 risk. Damaging wind and heavy rain are the main threats from any storms. (WYMT Weather)

Temperatures will start out near 70 and soar into the low 90s this afternoon. We could tie the record at NWS Jackson today, which is 91.

Tonight, stray rain chances continue under partly cloudy skies. Lows will drop into the low to mid-70s.

Extended Forecast

The thermostat gets cranked up on Tuesday and Wednesday and records could not only be broken, but shattered. While scattered storms are still possible, the heat will absolutely be the weather story. The forecast high is 96 and the record is 90. When you factor in the heat index, it could feel more like around 100 or just above. 105 is Heat Advisory criteria at NWS Jackson, but it’s only 100 for the surrounding offices. You will likely see some advisories for our surrounding states on Tuesday. Look for mostly sunny skies with a stray heat of the day pop-up possible. We do not get much relief Tuesday night as lows are only forecast to drop into the mid to upper 70s. It will stay muggy.

Wednesday is more of the same with some better rain chances. The forecast high is again 96 and the record is 92. Lows will again only drop into the mid-70s.

The streak continues the last two days of the week as highs are slightly cooler, but still hot. We’re forecasting 94 for Thursday and 89 for Friday. Look for mostly sunny skies with scattered heat of the day storms both days.

We could tie, break or shatter heat records this week at NWS Jackson. Do your best to stay inside and beat the heat! (WYMT Weather)

We cannot stress enough how important heat safety is going to be in the next few days. Make sure you follow most of, if not all, of the tips on the graphic below. It could save your life or someone else’s.

Remember and follow these tips to keep you and your family safe on these hot summer days. (WYMT)

If everything goes according to plan, we should break the streak this weekend when some cooler air, i.e. low to mid-80s, returns to the region.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.