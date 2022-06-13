Advertisement

Previously convicted murderer recorded juvenile in the shower, sheriff says

Andrew Campbell, 36, was arrested Friday in Louisiana and charged with video voyeurism targeting a minor under the age of 13. (Source: KSLA)
By Rachael Thomas and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 3:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA/Gray News) – A convicted murderer who served 15 years in prison has been arrested for recording video of a juvenile in the shower, according to officials.

The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office said Andrew Campbell, 36, was arrested Friday in Louisiana and charged with video voyeurism targeting a minor under the age of 13.

The sheriff’s office said a detective in the Youth Services Division got a complaint May 31 about a juvenile being recorded while in the shower. Video evidence revealed the Campbell was responsible, detectives said.

The sheriff’s office said Campbell previously served 15 years in prison for murder.

Campbell was booked into the Caddo Parish Correctional Center and is being held without bond.

Copyright 2022 KSLA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Toby Keith performs at Naperville's Ribfest at Knoch Park on Friday, June 30, 2017, in...
‘I need time to breathe’: Country music singer Toby Keith announces cancer diagnosis
Corbin Arrests
Police find ‘large amount of meth’ in Corbin, five people arrested
Zookeepers give advice on dealing with snakes this summer
Owner Richard Burchett says the crazy concoctions are all inspired by taste and his own inner...
Food truck serves ‘weird’ hotdogs throughout EKY
Trailer Theft
Deputies ask for help in finding a stolen trailer

Latest News

These booking images provided by the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office show the 31 members of...
Right-wing extremists amp up anti-LGBTQ rhetoric online
The Coeur d'Alene Police Department gave an update on the arrests made near a Pride parade in...
Pride event arrests: Concerned citizen calls 911, prevents riot
Ethan Liming, 17, was found dead around 10:30 p.m. on June 2 in the school parking lot after...
$1 million bond set for 3 men accused of killing student in LeBron James-founded school parking lot
Solar panels
Corbin’s ‘2nd on Main’ using solar panels for energy
FILE- In this Nov. 23, 2020, file photo, a Wall Street sign is displayed outside of the New...
Bear market hits Wall Street as stocks, bonds, crypto dive