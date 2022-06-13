Power companies prepare for hot weather this week

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As people try to beat the heat this week, power companies and cooperatives are getting ready for more people to crank up their air conditioning.

Daniel Lowry with Kentucky Utilities said they’ll treat this week much like any other, and that they’re anticipating no issues even with the high temperatures.

“Fortunately, we have sufficient generation capacity to meet that energy demand,” Lowry said.

Lowry added they have good processes in place to reliably serve their customers in extreme weather, and offered tips for efficient energy consumption in the coming days.

While it might sound like a tough ask during this heat, Lowry recommends that you turn up your thermostat to the highest setting that’s comfortable during these days. He said even if it’s just by one degree, it conserves energy and will save you money.

“Even one degree can mean 4-7% difference on the cooling portion of your bill,” Lowry said.

He said there are other things to do around the house to keep the sun’s rays and the warm air out.

“You want to pull the shades, close the drapes and blinds to keep out the rays that naturally increase the indoor temperature,” Lowry said.

Lowry said in the unlikely event that you do lose power, it’s important to first report the outage to KU and then find a friend or family member to stay with while they work to restore that power.

As of around 5:30 Monday afternoon, KU reported an outage affecting more than 5,500 customers in the Louisa area.

