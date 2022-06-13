Police find ‘large amount of meth’ in Corbin, five people arrested

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department found a ‘large amount of meth’ Saturday in Corbin and arrested five people.

Deputies went to Pinewood Drive off 5th Street Road in an attempt to find Nytishia Younts.

Younts had multiple warrants, according to police.

When deputies arrived, they found a group of people around the garage of the home.

After investigating, officers found a large amount of meth, according to a post on the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department Facebook page.

Nytishia Younts, Daniel Smith, Marvin Golden, Jason Goodman and Laura Saylor were arrested with varying charges.

In total, eight warrants were served.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.