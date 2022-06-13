Motorcyclist warns of dangers of crashes involving deer

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Two days ago, Thomas Higgins from Alabama was killed in Carter County when a deer ran onto I-64, striking him and his motorcycle.

Experts say deer versus motorcycle accidents happen more than you think.

Michelle Fisher said she and her husband James were struck by a deer while riding on their motorcycle on New Circle Road between Alumni Drive and Tates Creek.

“We had to hit the deer to be able to stay on the motorcycle, there was no way to get around it,” Michelle said.

James was operating the 2012 Harley Davidson Street Glide when the 120-pound deer slammed into the bike.

“We realized James lost his shoe. To him in the accident, it felt like he lost his foot,” Michelle said.

It’s been a month since the wreck, and James still has issues with his leg.

Brandon Townsend, a sales manager at Harley Davidson, said deer vs. motorcyclist crashes are more common than you’d think. He said the Harley Davidson shop in Hamburg has worked on three of these accidents this year. They said October and November is deer mating season, and it could get worse.

“Summertime when you’re out night riding, I would keep your eyes open, watch your speed and be prepared for the worst at all times when you’re on a motorcycle,” Townsend said.

It’s a topic that hits close to home for Townsend, who said a deer hit his mother while she was operating a motorcycle.

“The deer wasn’t even in the road, is what she said, and it charged at her,” Townsend said. He did say she was okay.

As for the Fishers, their motorcycle is gone.

“We had to total it unfortunately. Yes, we won’t be getting the bike back,” Michelle said.

But, there are more important things in life.

“We were thankful to come out almost injury-free,” Michelle said.

Michelle said she’ll probably ride again, but the accident will have her think twice before hopping on. Townsend said motorcyclists should always look left and right for anything that’s in your blind spot.

