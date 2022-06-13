Advertisement

Mitch McConnell, Hal Rogers announce more than $770,000 for water improvements in Wheelwright

(J. Scott Applewhite | AP)
By Ethan Sirles
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 11:48 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
WHEELWRIGHT, Ky. (WYMT) - On Monday, Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell and Congressman Hal Rogers announced funding for water system improvements in the city of Wheelwright, Kentucky.

The $770,669 comes from an Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) infrastructure program, which was established by McConnell.

The ARC program aims to provide funding to distressed communities in Central Appalachia.

Senator McConnell has helped get more than $76 million in funds for the region so far.

Monday’s funds will help the City of Wheelwright replace its existing water treatment plant to provide clean, consistent water resources to city residents.

“For Kentucky’s Appalachian communities, consistent water resources don’t just help families access the fresh water they need to live. They also enable businesses to grow, communities to thrive, and development to flourish,” said Senator McConnell.

“Clean water is a fundamental resource that we are constantly working to expand and protect in our mountain communities. This larger water treatment plant will ensure that families and businesses in Wheelwright don’t have to worry when they turn on their water faucets, and it paves the way for job growth in Floyd County,” said Congressman Rogers, Dean of the U.S. House of Representatives.

