Ky. summer camps making adjustments due to heat wave

By Samantha Valentino
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 12:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky summer camps are having to make some adjustments due to the heat wave.

MORE: Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | From Severe storms to true Summer sizzle

Newton’s Attic is a summer camp inspired by the idea that learning should be fun. They teach kids about engineering, math and science in enjoyable and creative ways with more than forty different classes.

Over the course of the summer, roughly 700 kids come to Newton’s Attic, with close to a hundred there on any given day.

Typically, a day at the camp involves a mix of indoor and outdoor activities, but with this week’s heat wave the staff is focusing on keeping everyone cool and safe.

MORE: Staying healthy during heat wave expected this week

Most of the classes are taking place indoors. When the kids are outside they’re sticking to mostly shaded areas or using things like their “spintron,” based on NASA’s multi-axis trainer, which creates quite a breeze.

The kids Monday have been enjoying time in cooler areas like this creek or sticking to indoor and air condition…classes.

