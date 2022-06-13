Advertisement

‘Kentucky Colonels’ award more than $320,000 to EKY Non-profits

By Keaton Hall
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 5:51 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - On Monday, the Honorable Order of the Kentucky Colonels awarded 32 Eastern Kentucky non-profits more than $320,000.

The event, which was held at the Big Sandy Community and Technical College in Prestonsburg, marks the beginning of the ‘Colonels’ Grant-Impact Week.

This year, more than $3 million will be awarded to 314 non-profits across the commonwealth.

“It’s a great year for us. Traditionally we’d grant out 2.1 million dollars, and we had a very generous Colonel that her family that helped do a million dollars.” Said Sherry Crose, Executive Director of the Honorable Order of the Kentucky Colonels, “they understand the needs of Kentucky, particularly Eastern Kentucky.”

Partnership Housing in Owsley County are one of the lucky 32. Rachael Cater said they are using the money to purchase hot-water heaters for the affordable housing they build.

“It’s been a blessing for us these past couple of years. They’ve helped, about every year we’ve applied, purchase the hot water heaters, so it’s definitely a good thing for us.” She said.

Robin Irwin is with the Appalachian Center for the Arts in Pikeville. She said they are purchasing a van to bring the arts to kids and teens in their area.

“I’m just tickled, I’m just really tickled that we and honored that the Kentucky Colonels chose to fund this project.” She said.

The ‘Kentucky Colonels’ are made of actual Colonels: an honorary title, awarded by the Governor of the Commonwealth.

If you would like to learn more about the Kentucky Colonel’s or nominate someone you know to become a Colonel, you can go here.

