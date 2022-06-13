Ice cream parlors see less business in hot temperatures

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - You might think that the demand for ice cream increases with the temperature. Well, ice cream parlors might disagree.

Sweeties in Corbin has been an ice cream shop open for only a few years, but owner Jim Bruso said he can already sense people don’t want ice cream as often on hot days.

“We do more business in sixty and seventy degree weather. When it gets to 85, 90, 100 [degrees], we are actually dead,” he said.

Bruso said it comes down to people simply not wanting ice cream when it melts so fast.

“When you come inside, it cools you off, but if you take your ice cream outside in that weather, it melts so fast you don’t get a chance to eat it,” he said.

If you are willing to take on fast-melting ice cream and are in the Corbin area, you can visit Sweeties on Main Street close to Sanders Park.

