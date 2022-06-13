Advertisement

How outdoor workers stay cool, avoid heatstroke

WVLT spoke with outdoors workers to see how they stay cool and avoid heatstroke.
WVLT spoke with outdoors workers to see how they stay cool and avoid heatstroke.
By Ashley Bohle
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 6:28 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The scorching heat is here, and landscapers, construction workers and others who work outside are feeling it.

WVLT News spoke with a landscape designer at Seeds of Change Landscaping in Knoxville to see how he and his crew stay cool.

“Drink when you can. Take breaks if you need to,” Landscape Designer Stephen Carcello said.

He said he is not often outdoors working, but when he is, he is lathering on sunscreen multiple times a day. He has multiple hats and a cooler filled with Gatorade and water in his truck.

The shade, a light breeze, sunglasses and even extra clothes to change into all help.

“Heatstroke can happen,” Carcello said “We avoid that at all costs.”

Doctors have warned heat exhaustion and heatstroke are no joke. Plus, taking breaks and having their bodies adapt to the heat can make a difference.

“You just can’t think about it. If this is your chosen line of work, if this is what you’re doing, it’s just fact. And if you let it get to you, you’re not going to thrive,” Carcello explained.

His best advice for those working in the heat is to pace yourself.

