High temps can lead to costly car repairs

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - High temps can even be extremely costly when it comes to your car. However, there are steps you can take today to save you a lot of money.

“A lot of overheating problems, a lot of air conditioner problems, a lot of battery problems. That pretty much wraps it up because the heat is just as bad on the cars as the cold air is,” said John Parker, general manager of Complete Automotive.

Parker says it can really cost you in the long run.

“It’s fairly cheap to do an inspection, compared to a repair. Sometimes it gets outrageous,” Parker said.

AAA is already responding to an uptick in calls.

“Once you lose a battery, obviously you’ll have to get it replaced. And that can lead to, more so than money, just a loss of time. Especially, if you’re on a trip. Going on vacation with your family. A battery is the last thing you want to deal with.” said Jed Bowles, AAA fleet manager.

Bowles says the close to 100-degree temperatures outside, combined with the 220-degree temperatures under your hood, can kill your battery in a matter of hours. Especially, if they’re not properly checked.

“If it’s a buildup of a green substance or blue substance, that’s actually corrosion of the battery and it would be a really good idea to get that cleaned off. And potentially look into testing or changing the battery,” said Bowles.

It’s best to do these checks sooner rather than later.

The National Weather Service also has a reminder for people during the heat this week. The inside of your car heats up very quickly, even in the shade. So, it’s vitally important not to leave your children, pets or elderly in a hot car.

