Hazy, hot, humid and, at times, stormy weather on the way

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After a weekend of wonderful sunshine and mostly comfortable temperatures, the hot weather returns as we head into the middle of the month of June.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

It was plenty warm today, but we’ll continue to see temperatures fall as we head through the remainder of the evening hours. Any storms that bubble up in the heat of the afternoon do look to fall apart as we lose the daytime heating. We’ll fall back into the upper 60s as moisture continues to flow into the mountains.

We haven’t seen a day as warm as tomorrow in quite awhile! Warm sunshine, interrupted only by the possibility for a stray pop-up storm, along with a very warm airmass, will allow Tuesday highs to get up into the lower to middle 90s! Heat indices will not be far from 100°! Definitely want to take those heat precautions if you have to be outside on Tuesday or, really, any day of the week. A Heat Advisory is in effect for just about all of us for Tuesday afternoon and evening as well. Any storms diminish overnight as we fall back only into the lower to middle 70s for overnight lows.

Midweek and Beyond

Hot weather continues into the midweek and beyond as we await a frontal boundary pushing in from the north and west. Ahead of it on Wednesday, another hot one is expected with temperature topping out in the lower to middle 90s yet again as heat indices settle around 100°. A couple of spotty storms will be possible, but those will be few and far between as we settle back into the middle 70s overnight.

A cold front will start to push back into the region as we head for Thursday and into Friday. That will being renewed chances for scattered showers and storms to the region, especially late Thursday and into Friday. As a result of increased cloud cover, we’ll see highs back in the middle to upper 80s. Much nicer conditions thankfully work in by the weekend, with a mix of sun and clouds following a cooler airmass into the region. Temperatures look to top out around normal in the lower 80s with much lower humidity.

