Advertisement

Golden Alert issued for man with history of Dementia

Golden Alert issued for man with history of Dementia
Golden Alert issued for man with history of Dementia(Whitley County Sheriff's Dept.)
By Dakota Makres
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 1:40 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Whitley County Sheriff’s Department needs help finding a missing man.

Officials issued a Golden Alert for Darrell Carter, 75.

Deputies said he walked into the woods off Gail Hart Road in the Rockholds area looking for Snake Weed.

We are told Carter has a history of Dementia.

He was last seen wearing a red checkered shirt, blue jeans and brown boots.

If you see him you are called to call 606-549-6017.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Toby Keith performs at Naperville's Ribfest at Knoch Park on Friday, June 30, 2017, in...
‘I need time to breathe’: Country music singer Toby Keith announces cancer diagnosis
Corbin Arrests
Police find ‘large amount of meth’ in Corbin, five people arrested
Owner Richard Burchett says the crazy concoctions are all inspired by taste and his own inner...
Food truck serves ‘weird’ hotdogs throughout EKY
Zookeepers give advice on dealing with snakes this summer
Trailer Theft
Deputies ask for help in finding a stolen trailer

Latest News

Watching Your Wallet: Pre-approval saves money at the dealership
Watching Your Wallet: Pre-approval could save you money at the dealership
Ky. summer camps making adjustments due to heat wave
Ky. summer camps making adjustments due to heat wave
Mitch McConnell, Hal Rogers announce more than $770,000 for water improvements in Wheelwright
Watching Your Wallet: Pre-approval saves money at the dealership
Watching Your Wallet: Pre-approval could save you money at the dealership