Former Knott Central head coach Rhett Gibson dies

HINDMAN, Ky. (WYMT) - Knott County has lost a sporting legend.

Former Knott Central head girls’ basketball coach Rhett Gibson has died.

Gibson played for the Patriots in the early 1970s before taking over as the boys basketball head coach in the late 1980s. He became the head girls basketball coach in 1999.

During his tenure, KCC went 125-59 and clinched a trip to the KHSAA Sweet 16 in 2005.

