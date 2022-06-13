Deputies ask for help in finding a stolen trailer

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department are asking for help in finding a stolen trailer.

The trailer was believed to be stolen around 2:30 p.m. on Sunday from Greenland Baptist Church.

Police are looking for a dark-colored Chevy truck with a camper top and a blue van in association with the theft.

The cars were last seen on the Cumberland Falls Highway going towards Corbin.

If you have any information or recognize the person in the picture above, you can call the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department at 606-549-6006.

