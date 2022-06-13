Deadline for SBA disaster loan applications from New Year’s storms approaches

ATLANTA (WYMT) - The U.S. Small Business Administration is reminding anyone seeking physical damage disaster loans following storms on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day that the deadline to file their application is coming up soon.

The deadline is July 18, 2022.

The declaration includes, in our area: Floyd, Knott, Letcher, Martin, and Pike Counties in Kentucky; Buchanan, Dickenson, and Wise Counties in Virginia; and Mingo County in West Virginia. The physical damage disaster loans cover physical property damage caused by severe storms, straight-line winds, tornadoes, flooding, landslides and mudslides.

Applicants can apply using the Electronic Loan Application here under declaration #17453. Forms can also be obtained by calling 800-658-2955 or by emailing DisasterCustomerService@sba.gov.

