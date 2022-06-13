Advertisement

Corbin’s ‘2nd on Main’ using solar panels for energy

Solar panels
Solar panels(WYMT)
By Chandler Wilcox
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 4:49 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - From warming the surface, to keeping lights on, 2nd on Main in Corbin is using the sun to create its electricity.

“Environmentally it’s a good move. The sun provides free energy. It cuts down on carbon emissions. We know that climate change is real and that there’s climate vitality and we have to fix that,” owner Geoff Marietta said.

It’s been a project long overdue for Marietta, who spent years trying to get money lenders to invest in solar energy.

“Many banks and a lot of different places don’t see solar panels and the cost savings from utilities as...they don’t really see it that way so it took me a long time to find someone who would offer that loan to do that,” he said.

Despite their hesitance, Marietta said she feels the community will embrace using solar panels.

“We need energy diversification and we also need a little bit of coal and a little bit of oil...we need all of these sources of energy all working in concert together,” he said.

2nd on Main hopes to be a trend setter in getting other businesses to use solar panels in Eastern Kentucky.

