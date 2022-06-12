Advertisement

Protestors at the capitol rally for gun control

WKYT News
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jun. 12, 2022
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Following the increase of gun violence in Lexington, and the tragic Uvalde school shooting last month, people are demanding to be heard at the March For Our Lives Rally.

People from all over Kentucky rallied at the state capitol to encourage lawmakers to make changes to stop gun violence.

People held signs as they chanted on the steps of the capitol, saying they will no longer be silent. Speakers at the rally included people from organizations like Moms Demand Action, local students, and people who have lost loved ones to gun violence.

Participants say background checks and more restrictions and limitations could make a difference for their communities. And speakers called on Kentucky representatives, saying this is not a time to politicize these recent tragedies, but instead unite and come together.

One of the biggest concerns for Jose Pagan, a local parent, is that the future of his children is at stake.

“Being a parent and seeing the constant decay of life on almost a regular basis, it’s just unfathomable,” said Pagan. “We’re just trying to do as much as we possibly can.”

With the recent gun violence in Fayette county, activists say they’ve had enough and want it to stop.

The rally in Frankfort was one of the many across the country.

