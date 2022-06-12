Advertisement

Lexington Pride Center’s food pantry provides assistance to LGBTQ community, allies

The People’s Market is keeping people's bodies, souls and minds fed.
(wkyt)
By Shelby Lofton
Published: Jun. 12, 2022 at 1:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A food pantry in Lexington is promoting pride, not just in June, but year-round.

The People’s Market is run through the Lexington Pride Center. It’s a free weekly resource for the LGBTQ+ community, their families and allies.

The People’s Market was started in 2020.

“We kept a lot of food in the pantry on a donation basis,” said Bryana Magee, Lexington Pride Center Food Programs manager. “People would come in and take what they needed. Then, we realized there were more and more people coming in. Now, we’re serving about 80 families per week if not more than that. Up to 85. It’s been a dramatic increase.”

The purple-painted pantry is a food rescue program. They work with God’s Pantry Food Bank to take foods that would otherwise be thrown away.

“We also get donations from the UK horticulture research farm,” said Magee. “They provide us with fresh produce which is really nice in the summer months.

Magee said people in the community sometimes face discrimination when they ask for assistance.

“For LGBTQ people, it’s hard to go to food pantries that are run by religious organizations. Sometimes, they don’t even serve LGBTQ people,” she said.

She said they shouldn’t have to hide who they are to get help.

“A lot of the feedback I get is just like having someone there who knows that we care about them,” said Magee. “It makes a big difference in their lives.”



To help The People’s Market, you can donate directly to the Pride Center. The center also accepts food donations at the door. They are especially in need of gluten-free items.

