Laurel Co. Sheriff asking for help identifying suspect

theft suspect
theft suspect(Laurel County Sheriff's Office)
By Keaton Hall
Published: Jun. 12, 2022 at 6:55 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help in identifying a theft suspect.

The theft happened at a business off U.S. 25, a mile and a half north of London, at approximately 3:33a.m. Sunday morning.

The man was seen with a U-Haul truck.

If anyone knows the identity or location of the suspect, they are asked to call the laurel Sheriff’s Office at 606-864-6600 or contact the sheriff’s office Facebook page here.

