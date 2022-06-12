Large celebration to welcome home Kentucky’s first all-female Honor Flight

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The more than 1500 people filling Blue Grass Airport Saturday night experienced quite the range of emotion.

The more than 130 veterans, on the first all-woman Honor Flight Kentucky, were met with hugs, tears, gifts, and most importantly love from people all over the state.

“As a female veteran I’ve never felt this appreciated for my military service. It was surprising and very emotional. Also just very wonderful to spend the day with all of the other female veterans and hear their stories,” said Navy veteran Davina Warner.

Warner made history Saturday. But more something more important to Warner and the veterans returning from DC, was the airport full of support.

“As soon as we stepped and saw all the people standing there I just started crying. It was so wonderful to see how many people in the commonwealth are supportive of us female veterans.”

From husbands eagerly looking over the crowd for their wives, to the embraces once found. From old friends, to meeting new ones. And maybe most special is the young generation of women in the crowd seeing the celebration first hand.

“I just think it’s important for this one for all of the females to be supporting each other because we’re a strong 60% now and we count,” said one woman in the crowd.

“They’re willing to sacrifice their lives for our freedom and there’s not words to thank them but maybe this is a way we can show them how much we support their sacrifice,” said another.

There are more honor flights scheduled for this fall.

Our own Amber Philpott was also the Emcee of the welcome home celebration.

