Conditional storm threat to close out the weekend, record heat possible next week

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Storm Prediction Center has placed most of the region in a Level 1 Marginal risk to close out the weekend. The overall storm threat is low, but storms that do develop could pack a punch.

Tonight through Monday night

Isolated showers or thunderstorms will be possible as we close out the weekend. It will NOT rain everywhere; however, a few showers or storms are possible. Any storm that develops could pack a punch with heavy rain, gusty winds and maybe some small hail. The Storm Prediction Center has placed most of us in a Level 1 Marginal risk. Overall, the storm threat is low, but have a way to receive warnings just in case. Low temperatures fall into the upper-60s and lower-70s.

SPC Day 1 Outlook (WYMT Weather)

Another Level 1 Marginal risk is in place on Monday. This time, it includes everyone in our region.

SPC Day 2 Outlook (WYMT Weather)

Isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible to start the work week. Similar to Sunday’s risk, the thunderstorm threat is low; however, any storm that does develop could be strong to severe and produce gusty winds, small hail and heavy rain. Highs will be warm on Monday. Temperatures top out in the upper-80s and lower-90s. Stay weather aware.

Into Monday night, we stay partly cloudy. There is a small chance of a stray shower or two. It will be warm and muggy as lows only fall into the lower-70s.

Record Heat Possible

By the middle of the work week, our attention turns to possibly record heat.

On Tuesday, most of us stay hot and dry under a mix of Sun and clouds. There is a small chance of a stray shower. High temperatures soar into the low-and-mid-90s! The record high in Jackson on Tuesday is 90°, but we look to shatter that. Overnight lows only fall into the low-and-mid-70s.

Another hot day is in store on Wednesday. We stay under a mix of Sun and clouds. Isolated showers and storms will be possible, especially during the afternoon and evening. Again, high temperatures top out in the low-and-mid-90s, with lows only bottoming out in the low-and-mid-70s.

Not only will the air temperature be in the low-and-mid-90s, but the “feels like” temperature will be near or over 100°. We will be very close to heat advisory criteria by Tuesday and Wednesday, so, if you are going to be outside, please stay hydrated and take plenty of breaks in the shade.

Heat Relief by Next Weekend

Another warm day is on tap for Thursday. High temperatures reach the lower-90s under a mix of Sun and clouds. Scattered showers and storms will be possible, especially late.

Our weather pattern begins to change by Friday and the weekend, and this will bring some heat relief to the mountains.

Scattered showers and storms are possible on Friday. We stay partly to mostly cloudy. Highs top out in the mid-80s, with lows falling into the lower-60s.

The weekend is looking gorgeous, for now.

Dry and mostly sunny on Saturday and Sunday! High temperatures will be near average in the mid-80s, with overnight lows in the upper-50s and lower-60s.

