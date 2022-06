OWENSBORO, Ky. (WYMT) - Former Shelby Valley player and UK commit Cassidy Rowe made the trip to Owensboro to play in the Kentucky/Indiana All-Star Games.

In the Friday game, Rowe scored eight points and grabbed one rebound in the 67-66 Kentucky loss. In the Saturday game, she scored three points. Kentucky won 101-76.

