Advertisement

‘You’ve got to try to catch them at the front end;” UK launches program to educate Kentuckians on memory loss prevention

UK's Sanders-Brown Center on Aging launched its "Healthy Brain Aging Across the Bluegrass"...
UK's Sanders-Brown Center on Aging launched its "Healthy Brain Aging Across the Bluegrass" program at First Baptist Church of Frankfort.(WKYT)
By Shelby Lofton
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 1:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKLIN Co., Ky. (WKYT) - The University of Kentucky kicked off a new program aimed at identifying risk factors for dementia early on, particularly in underserved communities.

The Sanders-Brown Center on Aging brought the “Health Brain Aging Across the Bluegrass” program to a fair in Frankfort Saturday.

The center partnered with First Baptist Church Frankfort to give screenings at “Unity in the Community” that would help identify any issues and prevent memory loss.

“50% of people who may be in the church might be seniors, so we want to make sure that we’re partnering with the church to maximize the resources and the outreach,” said UK College of Medicine Assistant Professor Dr. Elizabeth Rhodus.

As a substantial portion Kentucky’s population gets older, she wants to empower them to look out for their health, and know the risk factors of memory loss.

“We are getting closer and closer to these different studies that are getting FDA approval to help with these diseases early on...what can we do today?,” she said.

People who came to the fair completed physical, emotional and memory screenings.

“We don’t just look at the physical, we don’t just look at the mental, we don’t just look at the spiritual, we look at the whole being, and then we try to make a difference,” said Pastor Rosby Glover.

Dr. Rhodus said identifying risk factors like diabetes, obesity and tobacco use early on is key. Those factors disproportionately impact African Americans.

“One thing is education and awareness, and that’s what lacking many times, particularly in the Black community,” Pastor Glover said. “Resources are definitely needed, but you’ve got to try to catch them at the front end and educate them about the Dementia, Alzheimer’s, about what to expect.”

According to UK, Mercer and Franklin County are in the top 25 counties in the country with the highest prevalence of African Americans with Alzheimer’s Disease or related dementias.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KY AG’s office activates price gouging website, hotline in response to baby formula shortage
Photo Courtesy: Kentucky Lottery
Perry County couple wins big with scratch off lottery ticket
Photo Courtesy: Whitesburg Police Department
Stolen truck and property found, man arrested
Officials with the USGS say a 2.2 earthquake was reported during the 10 p.m. hour Thursday...
Did you feel it? Earthquake reported Thursday night in Leslie County
Clodfelter has been charged with providing a firearm to a felon, according to documents from...
Woman admits to buying AR-15 for suspect killed during shootout that killed deputy

Latest News

Officials with Remote Area Medical (RAM) said that dental services tend to be the most popular.
Remote Area Medical offering free healthcare services in Hazard
RAM Clinic Preview - 11:00 p.m.
RAM Clinic Preview - 11:00 p.m.
Cumberland Burglary - 11:00 p.m.
Cumberland Burglary - 11:00 p.m.
Manny’s mother, Kelly Prewitt, held a ribbon cutting ceremony at Lake Reba in Richmond. She...
New life jacket loaner station officially opens in Richmond