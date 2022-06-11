Trooper Island Truck Raffle

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Members from the Kentucky State Police Post 3 were out in front of the Sam’s Club selling raffle tickets to win a 2022 GMC Sierra 1500 Limited Denali. The tickets are limited and will be sold until they are out of stock.

Tickets are $10 (plus small processing fees if purchased online) and can be purchased online until August 25th, 2022, at noon EST. The drawing will be held on August 28th, 2022 at 4:00 pm EST.

You do not need to be present to win. Purchasers do not need their ticket stubs for any reason. However, the stubs will be kept until the raffle winner has taken possession of the vehicle.

The proceeds from the ticket sales go toward sending children from Kentucky to the summer camp at Trooper Island.

The camp was developed by the Kentucky State Police as part of a program to help kids in the Commonwealth that might be struggling at home. It is described as “a place where the tensions and turmoil of our everyday lives can be forgotten.”

The camp is one week long where young people “can be given a touch of hope and desire of a better tomorrow.”

The idea of the camp was spearheaded by former State Police Director, Colonel James E. Bassett, and was to establish a permanent recreational site where troopers and children could share a week-long experience.

The camp is located at Dale Hollow Lake near the Cumberland and Clinton County line. The island was leased from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, and a non-profit charitable corporation was formed.

