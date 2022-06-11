Remote Area Medical offering free healthcare services in Hazard

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Health outcomes reporting from 2019, updated to include COVID-19 deaths through 2022, lists Eastern Kentucky counties as some of the worst in the state.

On June 11 and June 12, a pop-up clinic in Hazard, delivered by a national non-profit, is working to change that.

The Remote Area Medical (RAM) Volunteer Corps brings free, quality healthcare to underserved communities thanks to professionals like Marry Ann Comparoni lending time and expertise.

”Most people need dental and vision,” said Comparoni. “They do not have the insurance to pay for it or the money to pay for it. It’s expensive. Medical is also expensive.”

RAM Clinic Coordinator Kim Faulkinbury said patients began lining up at 5:00 p.m. on Friday in the East Perry Elementary School parking lot.

”[They’re here for] dental fillings, cleanings and extractions,” said Faulkinbury. “We have full vision exams, including free eyeglasses, and we have some general medical [and] some women’s health available.”

Despite the pandemic, RAM Funding Coordinator Josh Brown said that, in 2021, they served 24,814 patients, $7,523,867 in health services, alongside 9,241 total volunteers.

”Our donors and volunteers are the backbone of what we do,” Brown said. “The volunteers provide the labor and the expertise that we need and our donors provide the funding so that we can provide those services.”

Comparoni is from Bell County, but after eight years with RAM she said she has been all across the country and has not lost her passion to serve.

”If we can make one pair of glasses for one five year old and he goes, ‘Oh my gosh, that’s red not pink,’ it makes your day,” she said.

Comparoni said she works every clinic she can to help make people a little bit healthier.

”That’s what we do. Are we tired? Yeah. But, it’s a good tired. That’s just what it is,” she added.

The RAM clinic in Hazard continues on Sunday until around 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Brown said patients should show up early.

Many of the patients will see volunteers who have years of professional medical, dental or vision care experience.

However, some of the volunteers are students who benefit from providing the services under the direction of the pros, nearly as much as the patients benefit from receiving the care.

”Always coming to these communities and helping out any way that I can is so fulfilling because they’re such grateful people and it’s just a great opportunity to come and give healthcare to people that actually deserve it,” said Milee Makwana, a Pre-Dental Student at Virginia Tech.

More information about RAM, including how to donate or get involved, is available on its website.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.