Isolated showers and storms possible this weekend, feeling like Summer next week

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - From showers and thunderstorms to record heat, this seven day forecast has it all.

Tonight through Sunday night

Into tonight, we stay under a partly cloudy sky. A stray shower or two is possible, but most of us stay dry. We are watching out for areas of patchy fog, especially late tonight and early Sunday. Low temperatures fall into the low-and-mid-60s.

Another warm day is in store on Sunday. High temperatures top out in the upper-80s across the mountains! A few showers or thunderstorms will be possible, but most of us will be dry. A Level 1 Marginal risk is in place for counties near and north of the Mountain Parkway. The severe weather threat is relatively low, but a few storms could produce heavy rain and gusty winds.

Day 2 SPC Outlook (WYMT Weather)

The weather looks mostly quiet into Sunday night. Low temperatures only fall into the upper-60s and lower-70s.

Spotty Storms Possible Monday

Another Level 1 Marginal risk is in place on Monday. This includes everyone east of I-75. Again, isolated showers and thunderstorms will be possible, and a few storms could produce heavy rain and gusty winds. However, the overall severe weather threat is low. High temperatures on Monday reach the upper-80s and lower-90s.

Day 3 SPC Outlook (WYMT Weather)

Record Heat Possible Next Week

Tuesday looks mostly dry under a partly cloudy sky. A stray shower can not be ruled out, but the majority of us will be dry. High temperatures will be H O T. The record high in Jackson on Tuesday is 90°. We look to shatter that with highs soaring into the mid-90s by the afternoon!

Another record day is possible on Wednesday. High temperatures top out in the mid-90s under a mix of Sun and clouds. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible, especially during the afternoon and evening. Be sure to stay hydrated and take plenty of breaks in the shade if you have to be outside.

Extended Forecast

This summerlike weather continues into the end of the work week.

Scattered showers and storms will be possible on Thursday. Temperatures remain warm with highs in the lower-90s.

Some slight relief looks to return by Friday. We remain under a mix of Sun and clouds with scattered showers and storms possible. Highs look to stay in the mid-and-upper-80s.

Saturday is looking beautiful, for now. We look to stay dry and mostly sunny. Highs reach the mid-80s, with lows falling into the upper-50s.

