Gulf War veteran, wife in fear of losing home as inflation drives up rent

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Gulf War veteran and his wife are in fear of losing the place they have called home for more than 20 years due to increasing rental prices.

James and Cristy Bolin have lived in the Emerald Pines Mobile Home Park for nearly 22 years.

James, who suffers from PTSD and frequent seizures, is on a fixed income.

“My wife has quit her job because of the seizures that have begun,” James explained.

The Emerald Pines Mobile Home Park is now under a new ownership group and rent increased by $75, but it’s not stopping there.

Tenants were told that starting in July rent will go up to $343, which is a total increase of $118.

Cristy stopped working to help take care of her husband of 15 years.

“I’m just really stressed, having to go back to work, leaving him [James] alone,” said Cristy. “He could aspirate and die.”

Going back to work has added another stressor for Cristy, but they need the income to get by, she explains.

“We can’t make it without my income,” Cristy said. “With him being a disabled veteran and on a fixed income, we can’t make it.”

>> Greater Cincinnati rents rising 4th fastest in the nation <<

The increase in rent, according to Emerald Pines representative Lisa Villareal, is to keep up with “inflationary pressures.”

People are feeling the inflation impact at the gas pumps and at the grocery store checkout line. Now, inflation is hitting home, literally.

“There’s a lot of people here in this park that’s probably going to lose their home or have to move,” Cristy stated.

Villareal said in a statement to FOX19 NOW that “many residents” asked Emerald Pines to maintain the upkeep of the area even if that meant increasing rent.

We care deeply about all our tenants no matter their backgrounds. Inflationary pressures are hitting everyone on broad levels without exception community operating costs. We try to keep these costs down, unfortunately, we had to increase our rents to keep up with these inflationary pressures. We believe that we have one of the nicest and most affordable communities in Ohio. Most of our tenants realize this and asked us to continue to maintain the integrity and beauty of our community even if it means a little higher costs. We look forward to continuing our service to them as a small business owner. We would like to quote Dan Westfield’s response to a Washington Post article where he discusses and highlights many positive aspects for manufactured housing park tenants. Dan said: “If you focus solely on how much lot rent costs today, compared to what lot rent used to cost (while ignoring the cost of all available housing alternatives, and ignoring how manufactured home price appreciation creates wealth for park residents when they resell their homes), then you will tend to criticize park owners. If you focus on the affordability of manufactured home lot rents today, compared to all available alternatives, and if you recognize how manufactured home price appreciation puts real dollars into park residents’ pockets, then you will see manufactured housing communities as a massive source of value for cost-conscious consumers.” In today’s climate of rising costs, the options provided by manufactured housing community owners are still substantially less expensive than most housing options and with no exception so is Emerald Pines.

James says he worries that due to the increase in rent, he might not be able to sustain the quality of life for his family.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.