Grand opening of Louisa inflatable water park

The grand opening kicks off from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Cove Water Inflatable Water...
By Marlee Pinchok
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 7:06 AM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
LOUISA, Ky (WSAZ) - With temperatures scorching up towards the 80s Saturday, it’s a great day to cool off at an inflatable water park in Louisa, Kentucky.

The grand opening kicks off from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Cove Water Inflatable Water Park and Slide located at 606 Beach Rd Louisa, Ky 41230.

General admission is just $1.00 to hang out at the beach and go swimming. If you want to try out the water inflatables and the water slide, it’s $5.00 for children under 18 and $8 for anyone over 18. There are kayaks for rent too-- they are priced at $5.00 for two hours and $10.00 for an all day deal.

Children must be at least 42″ tall to hop on the water slide and 48″ tall to enjoy the inflatables.

