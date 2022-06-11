Free medical care clinic in Hazard on Saturday

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Remote Area Medical (RAM) officials and volunteers will host a two medical clinic at the East Perry Elementary School in Hazard on June 11 and 12.

Free dental, vision and medical services are provided on a first-come, first-served basis. Patients may need to choose one or the other due to time constraints.

The patient parking lot behind the schools opens no later than 11:59 p.m. on Friday night, June 10. Clinic doors typically open at 6:00 a.m.

As patients arrive they will be provided information regarding clinic opening processes and next steps.

Parking Lot Supervisor Ronnie Thomas told WYMT he expects to start seeing a line form in the lot around 3:00 a.m. Saturday and recommends people try to come the first day.

”I’d say probably we’ve gotten up to around 1,500 [ people] at some clinics before, but not everybody gets seen, unfortunately,” Thomas said.

RAM officials say patients should be prepared to wait, and bring their own food, water, medicines and clothing when arriving early.

Patients will also be required to wear a face mask and undergo a COVID-19 screening before entering the clinic.

All services are free and open to the public. No ID required.

The clinic is in collaboration with the University of Kentucky Center for Excellence in Rural Health.

Clinic closing time may vary.

East Perry Elementary School

301 Perry Circle Rd.

Hazard, KY 41701

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.