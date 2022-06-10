Advertisement

Woman wanted in connection with Ashland arson investigation

Mitchell is accused of arson, burglary, and wanton endangerment, the department reports.
Mitchell is accused of arson, burglary, and wanton endangerment, the department reports.(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 12:57 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHLAND, Kentucky (WSAZ) – A warrant for arrest has been issued by the Ashland Police Department in connection with a house fire.

The fire that happened Thursday, June 9 at a home along Evans Street in Ashland is being described by police as ‘suspicious.’

Due to evidence collected at the scene, the Ashland Police Department obtained a warrant for Rachel Mitchell, also known as Riffe.

Mitchell is accused of arson, burglary, and wanton endangerment, the department reports.

Neighbors are being urge to call 911 if they see Mitchell. Anyone with information regarding the arson investigation is asked to contact the Ashland Police Department at 606-385-3273 or the tip line at 606-385-3127.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Breathitt County student selected for youth summit
Visitation for Breathitt County football player announced
Photo Courtesy: Kentucky Lottery
Perry County couple wins big with scratch off lottery ticket
Suspects from Pikeville motorcycle chase
Pikeville Police looking for suspects from motorcycle chase
The City of Martin is getting a lift.
Decades-long project aiming to lift up Floyd County town
Fatal car crash
KSP: One person dead, two injured after car crash in Knox County, road reopened

Latest News

UK Healthcare facilities getting new safety enhancements
Clouds and spotty showers will stay in the mountains today.
Bear activity has increased this month
Active Bears in the Smokies
Bears are very active in the Smokies
Scammers can use stolen mail as a means to steal someone’s identity.
BBB offers advice after recent mailbox thefts
Opportunities on the rise: HCTC and TLD Logistics host truck driver job fair