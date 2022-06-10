Advertisement

Western Kentucky continues rebuilding 6 months after tornado outbreak

People in Taylor County continue their work to rebuild six months after the devasting December 2021 tornado outbreak in Kentucky.(WKYT)
By Phil Pendleton and Ethan Sirles
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 12:06 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
TAYLOR COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - People in Taylor County continue their work to rebuild six months after the devastating December 2021 tornado outbreak in Kentucky.

That rebuilding process could still take months.

One family, the Wilsons, lost their home, but they said they have found blessings in the rebuilding process.

After the storm, all that was left of their home was a concrete slab and some bricks. They are rebuilding on the same property but in a different place so they can have a basement and even a concrete enclosed safe room.

Holly Wilson said her family of five was not home when the tornado went through, they just happened to be staying with friends. They did not have a basement and questioned if they even would have survived had they been here.

Six months later, their new home is taking shape.

While some people have moved away, other homes are going up in the area, in addition to the Wilsons. Some people said the process to rebuild has been expensive, with the cost of supplies increasing since the storm happened.

“Insurance has been wonderful. They have been great. They can only do as much as our policy says,” Holly Wilson said. “So, inflation is crazy right now. It’s going to cost us double to build our house what we bought our property for a year ago. We’d only been here a year. In December, was a year what we had been here.”

Taylor County officials said the tornado destroyed dozens of homes and buildings and killed one person.

