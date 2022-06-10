Shopping small and celebrating big: Prestonsburg kicks off Summer Block Party

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Prestonsburg kicked off the sunny season during the city’s annual summer block party Friday.

This year’s block party invited shoppers and snackers to the city streets to shop local for special deals, savory dishes and more.

Wildfire Designs Manager Ashton Sizemore and other Prestonsburg merchants encouraged people to go downtown and participate, saying the event is all about creating and celebrating community.

“It’s our block party. We have this every summer, just to get everybody out and going on. My store, we have sales going on. A lot of the other local, downtown stores are having sales as well,” said Sizemore.

While the food and fun brought people in, the event is meant to bring attention and business to local establishments.

“So all of our food vendors are from Floyd County, so we try to reach out and find local people that want to come in and you know just do something for the people that shop with us and that spend time with us and spend money on us,” said Sizemore.

Prestonsburg merchants say the summer block party is always a great way to start the summer by bringing the community together.

“So, that way, people can come shop, eat, hang out, be with each other in the community,” said Sizemore.

Now, those involved are looking forward to a summer of shopping small, looking forward to next month’s events during Christmas in July.

“Local business, small business, is what keeps our little towns going,” said Trish Cieslak from Sugar Magnolia’s. “It’s very important that our community support us in this, and we we really appreciate it.”

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.