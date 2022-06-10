Sen. Robert Stivers to help lead new bourbon barrel task force

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - One Eastern Kentucky lawmaker will help lead a new committee designed to study taxes on bourbon barrel sales.

Senate President Robert Stivers from Manchester will serve as co-chair to the newly formed Bourbon Barrel Taxation Task Force.

The task force will study the current tax rate structure for bourbon barrel sales in Kentucky to increase tax revenue and new jobs by developing an ideal tax rate structure.

“The bourbon industry has boomed since taking root in Kentucky in another century,” Stivers said in a news release. “It’s time to take a closer look at how our signature industry is developing on a local, national and international scale and see if we can adjust the tax structure associated with a far more refined process than over 200 years ago.”

The task force will report findings to the Legislative Research Commission by December 1st for referral to the appropriate standing committee with jurisdiction over the policy area.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.