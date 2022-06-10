Scattered showers move through as weekend officially begins

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After a soggy week, we’re continuing to keep an eye on another rain chance working through the mountains tonight before a drier pattern works in for the weekend.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

Scattered showers continue to approach from the west as our weak system pushes into the region. Not particularly heavy rain expected, and I can’t rule out some thunder and lightning, but not a big deal. Our cooler airmass stays put as we run into lows in the upper 50s to near 60°. Showers will continue to diminish overnight as well.

Our system pushes out of the region during the morning hours on our Saturday, with some cloudy skies possible early, turning partly and eventually mostly sunny in the afternoon with highs getting back into the middle and upper 70s. Overall, not a bad day! Clouds continue to scoot out overnight, with lows back in the lower 60s.

Into Next Week and Beyond

Shower chances will be few and far between for Sunday and Monday, though not completely zero, with a spotty storm or two possible. There is also an outside chance that a thunderstorm complex from the great plains could head our way late Sunday into early Monday. That’s something we’ll watch, but certainty isn’t high as of now. It’s much warmer as well heading into the weekend with highs in the 80s both Sunday and Monday, though we won’t be too far from 90° come Monday afternoon. That’s just a preview of things to come.

A warm and humid summertime pattern works into the region as we head into the middle of next week, bringing not only near record heat, but also near-daily chances for scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoons. We’re back above 90° by Tuesday, with heat indices pushing 95-100° as a hot airmass works in. It wouldn’t shock me to see somebody make a run at 95° by midweek as weak disturbances push through and bring us spotty storm chances. Temperatures start to slowly fall by the end of next week, but we’re still quite toasty late next week with highs in the upper 80s to near 90°.

