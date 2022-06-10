Advertisement

Police asking for help to find a stolen truck in Letcher County

Photo Courtesy: Whitesburg Police Department
Photo Courtesy: Whitesburg Police Department(WYMT)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 7:54 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Police in one Eastern Kentucky city are asking for your help to find a stolen truck.

Whitesburg Police posted on its Facebook page that officers are looking for a 2009 GMC Canyon seen in the post below.

We’re told the truck, along with a mower and trailer, were stolen from the Sugar Shack Marathon gas station in Whitesburg earlier this week. Police say the trailer and mower were recovered later in nearby Knott County.

The tag number on the truck is Kentucky plate AJH-389.

If you know where this vehicle may be, you are asked to call 606-633-2737 or 911.

