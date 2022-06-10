Perry County couple wins big with scratch off lottery ticket

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - One Perry County couple is a little richer after a stop while running some errands.

Officials with the Kentucky Lottery say Kayla Smith and her husband Ronnie stopped for gas at the One Mart on Combs Road in Hazard on Sunday. We are told they bought some Win Win Win scratch-off tickets and ended up with one ticket that won them $100,000.

Kayla said she discovered the money bag symbol on the winning ticket, which means she won the big money automatically.

When Ronnie took it back into the store to make sure it was right, the clerk confirmed they were winners.

“We were in disbelief. Full of excitement and shocked. So many emotions,” Kayla said in a news release from Kentucky Lottery.

The couple went to the lottery headquarters in Frankfort on Tuesday and came back with a check for $71,000 after taxes. Officials say they plan to use the money to help finish renovations on their home, take their kids on a vacation and buy some school supplies.

One Mart will receive a $1,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

