Paintsville business hits the road to hype up the region

PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - From clothes and racks to coffee and Red Bull, one Paintsville entrepreneur is dashing into a new business to drive caffeine to those looking for a jolt.

Victoria Childers opened “Dashing Sons,” a mobile café, with a desire to fill cups and fuel up the community. With coffee drinks, specialty energy drinks, Italian sodas and more, the menu offers a little something for everyone and allows those ordering to get creative.

“It’s a lot of science projects. Really, we just have to experiment and everybody gets to experiment too,” said Childers. “So, they can go off the menu, pick flavors that they like.”

The caffeine cart has already joined business celebrations and farmer’s markets and will be popping up across the region as Childers aims to serve more.

“I wanted to be able to travel around I didn’t want to kind of be stuck in one place. I wanted to be able to experience all of these different things that Kentucky has. Maybe different states, eventually,” she said.

The business, named to honor Childers’ sons, has received support from the Paintsville community. Childers and her husband say it has been overwhelming to see the support from their community, as they dive into the new venture as the only food truck of its type in the area.

