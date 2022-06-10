Advertisement

Opportunities on the rise: HCTC and TLD Logistics host truck driver job fair

By Chandler Wilcox and Neeley Greene
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 4:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Hazard Community and Technical College (HCTC) partnered with TLD Logistics to host a truck driver job fair Friday.

The partnership was made in effort to find people seeking jobs in the area to apply to TLD.

“They need employees and they quickly identified Eastern Kentucky as a place that they thought would be a perfect fit,” said Joshua Ball, Chief Operating Officer at Shaping Our Appalachian Region (SOAR).

The fair hosted anyone interested in applying, even those without a CDL license.

If someone without the require license is hired, TDL will pay for them to complete the CDL license training at HCTC.

School Training Supervisor for TLD Logistics, Mark Means spoke more on what the training would include.

“Depending on when they start...it’s four to six weeks...once they’re hired on we put them with one of our local driving academy instructors...they spend a week there and then they’re out three to four weeks on the road and then back for their final test out,” said Means.

HCTC and TLD have the overall goal of provided eastern Kentuckians a livable wage while giving them the opportunity to stay in the region.

“They’re here in Eastern Kentucky. So this isn’t a company coming into the region wanting to take our workers out of the region. They are here in this region to hire our workers so that they can stay in the region...make a quality wage...and raise a family here which is what we all wanna do at the end of the day,” said Ball.

The partnership is not only helping people in the region, but the country as a whole with its trucking needs.

Though the job fair was held Friday, anyone still interested can apply at https://tldlogistics.com/.

