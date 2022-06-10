Nice start to Friday, rain chances return later this evening

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Enjoy these nice temperatures while they last. Summertime is going to return in full force starting early next week.

Today and Tonight

It will be a cool start to the day for parts of the region, especially for this time of the year. Sunshine will carry through through the first half of your Friday, before clouds start to increase this afternoon. I think the rain chances hold off until later this evening. A few rumbles of thunder can’t be ruled out later tonight. Highs will top out in the upper 70s before falling into the low 60s overnight.

Weekend Forecast

Rain chances look to continue into Saturday in scattered form with skies starting to clear later in the day. Highs should top out in the upper 70s for most. Look for partly cloudy to mostly clear skies Saturday night as lows drop into the mid to upper 60s.

Sunday looks mainly sunny and warmer. Highs return to the mid-80s for most. Some spots may get a little warmer. Because of that, I can’t rule out the chance of a stray shower, but I think most will stay dry. Lows will drop into the low 70s under partly cloudy skies overnight.

Extended Forecast

Starting Monday, the temperatures soar and we start a stretch of near-record or record breaking temperatures. Look for sun and clouds to start the new work week and scattered chances for showers and storms. Highs should top out in the low 90s before falling into low 70s overnight.

Tuesday, we’re mainly dry, but it could be one of the hottest days we’ve had so far this year. The forecast high is 95. Yeah. You wanted summer and here it is. Hope you’re ready. With the heat index, it could feel closer to 100.

Wednesday looks to be another scorcher with highs once again in the mid-90s with a little better chance for scattered showers and storms. Thursday is a LITTLE cooler, with highs only in the low 90s.

You will need these next week:

Remember and follow these tips to keep you and your family safe on these hot summer days. (WYMT)

For reference, here are the forecast highs along with the records at NWS Jackson:

Monday: Forecast-92/Record-91

Tuesday: Forecast-95/Record-90

Wednesday: Forecast-95/Record-92

Thursday: Forecast-92/Record-91

If you need me, I’ll be inside in the air conditioning somewhere.

