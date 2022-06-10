KY AG’s office activates price gouging website, hotline in response to baby formula shortage

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentuckians now have a new website and phone hotline to help with reporting suspected price gouging when it comes to baby formula.

The Attorney General’s Office announced the move on Thursday in response to the ongoing nationwide shortage.

KRS 367.374 outlines the sale or rental of goods and services when a state of emergency is in effect, and states that no person shall sell or rent an item for a price “which is grossly in excess of the price prior to the declaration.”

“We’ve taken action to alert Kentuckians of suspected scams related to the nationwide baby formula shortage, and today we activated our website and hotline for Kentuckians to report suspected price gouging of these items,” said Attorney General Daniel Cameron in a news release. “As parents, Makenze and I recognize the incredible stress and fear that the shortage is causing Kentucky families, and our office will use the full force of the law to ensure that the price charged for essential products like baby formula is no more than the law allows.”

To avoid becoming a victim of a baby formula scam, the Attorney General’s Office encourages Kentuckians to:

Purchase baby formula from known, reputable sources and, when possible, use a credit card to make the purchase.

Avoid paying for infant formula up front, if purchasing from an unknown source.

Be suspicious of sources advertising infant formula at prices that are too good to be true. If it seems too good to be true, it is likely a scam.

Kentuckians should report suspected scams to ag.ky.gov/scams.

Price gouging should be reported to 502-696-5485 or by visiting ag.ky.gov/pricegouging.

