Advertisement

Justin Bieber postponing performances due to facial paralysis

Pop star Justin Bieber announced he has a medical issue that is forcing him to take a break...
Pop star Justin Bieber announced he has a medical issue that is forcing him to take a break from performing.(Ryan Emberley/Invision/AP)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 6:26 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Pop star Justin Bieber announced Friday on Instagram that a medical issue is forcing him to take a break from performing.

Bieber said he is suffering from paralysis on one side of his face, a condition called Ramsay Hunt syndrome.

Medical professionals say a shingles outbreak can trigger the condition.

The pop star said he is doing facial exercises to help but isn’t sure how long it will take him to recover.

Earlier this week, three of his upcoming performances were postponed.

In March, his wife Hailey was hospitalized after having a mini-stroke due to a small blood clot in her brain.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Breathitt County student selected for youth summit
Visitation for Breathitt County football player announced
Photo Courtesy: Kentucky Lottery
Perry County couple wins big with scratch off lottery ticket
Suspects from Pikeville motorcycle chase
Pikeville Police looking for suspects from motorcycle chase
The City of Martin is getting a lift.
Decades-long project aiming to lift up Floyd County town
Fatal car crash
KSP: One person dead, two injured after car crash in Knox County, road reopened

Latest News

Shop Prestonsburg's Summer Block Party kicked off Friday.
Shopping small and celebrating big: Prestonsburg kicks off Summer Block Party
John Linnell, left, and John Flansburgh, who comprise the rock group They Might Be Giants, pose...
They Might Be Giants singer-guitarist injured in NYC crash
FILE - Demonstrators gather on the steps to the State Capitol to speak against...
Judge blocks Texas investigating families of trans youth
Betty Perry started the event 13 years ago as a way to give back to children in her community.
Floyd County native, sponsors organize kids’ fishing event at Jenny Wiley State Resort Park