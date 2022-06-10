Grand opening of new learning trail held at Thompson Park in Barbourville

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A new outdoor learning trail for kids was unveiled at Thompson Park in Barbourville Friday.

The grand opening celebration included Barbourville Mayor David Thompson and State Representative Tom O’Dell Smith, free food and slushies for the first 100 children in attendance and a bike raffle and free merchandise from local vendors.

The new Born Learning Trail will allow families in the area to engage in fun activities and games to encourage early learning.

Included in the trail is a series of interactive activities that adults can play with children in an effort to build foundational learning skills.

Other activities include hopscotch, letter recognition and social emotional activities.

Designed to boost language and literacy development, the learning trail helps caregivers understand how to best support early learning in everyday moments.

The trail was developed through partnerships with Save the Children, Tri County Early Childhood Council and the city of Barbourville.

