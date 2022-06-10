Floyd County native, sponsors organize kids’ fishing event at Jenny Wiley State Resort Park

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Kentucky Department of Fish & Wildlife (KDFW), Operation UNITE, the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office and many local businesses partnered with 82-year-old Floyd County native Betty Perry to assist with the organization of the 13th Fishing with Kids event at Jenny Wiley State Resort Park scheduled for Saturday, June 11.

Perry takes the lead in organizing the event each year with many businesses donating prizes with UNITE and others helping to fund the event.

“I get all the kits, I get all this ready,” said Perry, “because the fisheries can’t do this, they can’t solicit for [prizes], so I do this all year.”

The event gives kids an opportunity to come out and fish at no cost. Providing the children with bait, fishing poles to borrow for the day, and more.

Perry said it is important to give children something to do during the summer and teach kids the joys of the outdoors.

“They can learn a lot from it,” said Perry. “Just to watch them, how much fun they’re having, and then they see how much fun it can be and when they catch- the little ones catch their first fish, I mean they’re just really excited.”

It also gives kids a chance to grab some free fishing gear, gift bags, and prizes. Some of the larger prizes include autographed hats from professional angler and TV host Bill Dance as well as limited edition autographed prints from ‘Kentucky Afield’ artist and naturalist Rick Hill.

“We’d like for them to bring the children out and attend, it’s free, and they get a chance to win some good gift prizes, we got bags full,” said Perry.

Perry also said she would like to thank all those who partnered and sponsored the event to make sure the kids had a wonderful time.

